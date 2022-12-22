Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,807,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

