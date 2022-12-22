Comparing Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Arcellx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.12) -0.22 Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million ($44.41) -0.70

Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

58.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Arcellx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Arcellx 0 0 8 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 961.57%. Arcellx has a consensus price target of $43.88, suggesting a potential upside of 41.21%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcellx.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -101.38% -67.17% Arcellx N/A -68.99% -42.26%

Summary

Arcellx beats Freeline Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

