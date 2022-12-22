Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.29. Compass shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2,297 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $959.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.21.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.