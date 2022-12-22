Compound Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Compound has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $243.39 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $33.49 or 0.00199166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00115546 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053480 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.17675932 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $12,237,385.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

