Concordium (CCD) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $48.28 million and $703,520.63 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

