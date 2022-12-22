Concordium (CCD) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $48.43 million and approximately $671,822.03 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

