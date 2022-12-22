Contrasting NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XPeng alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -26.32% -19.76% -11.73% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Risk and Volatility

XPeng has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $3.29 billion 2.94 -$753.78 million ($1.42) -7.96 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares XPeng and NWTN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XPeng and NWTN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 3 5 5 0 2.15 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPeng currently has a consensus target price of $24.68, indicating a potential upside of 118.39%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than NWTN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About NWTN

(Get Rating)

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.