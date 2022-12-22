Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 739,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLW opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

