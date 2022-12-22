Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $227,203.69 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $493,230.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COUP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.21.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $9,989,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 91.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

