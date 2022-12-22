Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $441,580.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $20.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,089. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $397.58 and a 52-week high of $699.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

