Credit Suisse Group Increases Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $48.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

About Fortune Brands Innovations

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

