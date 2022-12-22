Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€185.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($177.66) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($197.87) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($207.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.8 %

ETR:DB1 opened at €165.05 ($175.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a fifty-two week high of €180.00 ($191.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

