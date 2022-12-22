Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Trading Up 0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.64 and last traded at $146.50. Approximately 9,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $119,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth $1,115,000.

