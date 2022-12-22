Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,411,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $134.50 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 168.28%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

