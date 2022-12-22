Crypto.com Coin Price Hits $2.41 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00014446 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $76.13 million and approximately $7,119.02 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.43 or 0.05346404 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00492295 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.43 or 0.29168715 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com.
Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
