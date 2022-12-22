D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $321,576 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.75 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

