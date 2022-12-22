Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 7.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.63. Approximately 54,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,345,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.