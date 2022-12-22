Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $76.72 million and approximately $372,241.65 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $7.28 or 0.00043327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

