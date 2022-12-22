Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 141.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.47. 5,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

