Delivery Hero (DHER) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/13/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €68.00 ($72.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/9/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €64.00 ($68.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/6/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/2/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/1/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/30/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/29/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €68.50 ($72.87) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/24/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/21/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €68.50 ($72.87) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €97.00 ($103.19) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €68.00 ($72.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/7/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €40.00 ($42.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/31/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €68.00 ($72.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero Stock Up 4.9 %

ETR:DHER traded up €2.12 ($2.26) on Thursday, hitting €45.26 ($48.15). 479,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 1 year high of €103.65 ($110.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.67. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of -10.11.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

