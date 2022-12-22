Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 76,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.