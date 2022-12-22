Dent (DENT) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Dent has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $60.51 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

