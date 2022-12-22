Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.
Despegar.com Price Performance
Despegar.com stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $362.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.86. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.
Institutional Trading of Despegar.com
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
