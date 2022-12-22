Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Despegar.com stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $362.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.86. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

