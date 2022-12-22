Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $26.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $961.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 1.32. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,784 shares of company stock valued at $259,344 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

