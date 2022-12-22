Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

