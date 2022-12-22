Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($53.72) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Post to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Up 1.9 %

DPSGY opened at $37.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.23 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.89%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.