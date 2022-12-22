Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,147,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 40.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.84) to GBX 4,500 ($54.66) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

DEO stock opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average is $177.13. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

