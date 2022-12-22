Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) One Day Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $61.51 million and $1.34 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $873.19 or 0.05198627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00499753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.57 or 0.29610634 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

