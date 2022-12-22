Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,996.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,158.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.