Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Down 8.2%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.62 and last traded at $59.09. 806,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,420,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 185.0% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 472,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.