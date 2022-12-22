Dollarama (DOL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dollarama (TSE: DOL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2022 – Dollarama was given a new C$85.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.50 to C$94.00.

12/8/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$90.00 to C$92.00.

11/30/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

11/16/2022 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dollarama Price Performance

TSE:DOL traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.04. 200,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,933. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$60.34 and a one year high of C$85.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$396,568.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,143,946.50. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total value of C$1,004,452.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,941.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

