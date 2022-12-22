Dragonchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,621.10 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $16,621.10 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.06 or 0.05330721 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00493817 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.35 or 0.29258876 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dragonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
