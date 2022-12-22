Drake & Associates LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 54.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of IIIN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $525.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 15.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

