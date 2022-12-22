Drake & Associates LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 0.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

