Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,595. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

