DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of DTF stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $14.54.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
