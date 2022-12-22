Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.