Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 234 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 234 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $19,052.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $324,621.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.53 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $220.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

About Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

