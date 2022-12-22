Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires Shares of 2,773 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.