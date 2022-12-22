Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 459,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 95,733 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

