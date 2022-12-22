Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $450,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.4 %

Eaton stock opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

