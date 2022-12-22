Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,591 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $68.08.
