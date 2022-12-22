Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Embecta Stock Performance

Embecta stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Embecta has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

EMBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

