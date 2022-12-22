Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down to $11.51

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.05. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 7,475 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EBS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.