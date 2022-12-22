ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.21) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

