ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.21) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.85.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
