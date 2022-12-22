Enjin Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.30 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $253.89 million and $11.30 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001525 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $869.59 or 0.05230465 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00494622 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,872.34 or 0.29306376 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
