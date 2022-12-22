Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Up 2.4%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. 440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMVHF. Redburn Partners began coverage on Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.69) to GBX 1,450 ($17.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.60) to GBX 1,900 ($23.08) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,050 ($24.90) to GBX 2,270 ($27.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Entain Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

