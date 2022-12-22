Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading Down 16.7%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 104,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 133,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

