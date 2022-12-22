Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQXGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQX. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio bought 7,500 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.