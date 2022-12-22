Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQX. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio bought 7,500 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

