Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 22nd (APR.UN, BFAM, BLD, CXW, EBKOF, FNLC, HELE, HMNKF, KRKKF, MIXT)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 22nd:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $126.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. DNB Markets currently has SEK 375 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 310.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

