Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 22nd (APR.UN, BFAM, BLD, CXW, EBKOF, FNLC, HELE, HMNKF, KRKKF, MIXT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 22nd:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $126.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. DNB Markets currently has SEK 375 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 310.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

